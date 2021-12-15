Rehabilitation Healthcare Assistive Robot Market 2021-2027 | COVID-19 Impact with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments

The growing use of traditional medical procedures has bolstered the market for Ayurvedic goods, which has increased its market share. Ayurvedic products are thought to have fewer side effects and help the body detoxify its poisonous toxins. This business is heavily influenced by consumers’ growing health and aesthetic concerns, as well as their strong demand for skincare goods. Product innovation has resulted in a diverse range of product offerings with improved formulations that appeal to a bigger audience as a result of manufacturers’ strong focus on product innovation. Throughout the forecast period, the increased preference for natural treatments is expected to drive the ayurvedic goods market size. Personal care and ayurvedic healthcare products are ayurvedic commodities that are used for medical treatment.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 DAYS AGO