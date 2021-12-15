ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amity Affliction unveil third single, ‘Death Is All Around’

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian metalcore’s, The Amity Affliction have announced a limited-edition seven-inch EP Somewhere Beyond The Blue and have unveiled the third single, “Death Is All Around”. The title Somewhere Beyond The Blue is...

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

103GBF

Former Ghost Members Release New Single as Synthwave Act Priest

A synthwave act called Priest that features two former members of the Tobias Forge-led rockers Ghost have signed a deal with Cleopatra Records and released a new single titled "A Signal in the Noise." Priest — not to be confused with metal veterans Judas Priest, who listeners often refer to...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Black Sabbath Star Shared Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song 2021 In Review

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler had a top 21 story from March 2021 when he shared some details about the unreleased Ronnie James Dio era song "Slapback", which was shared online by Geoff Nicholls estate. The stepson of late longtime Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls shared the song on YouTube...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Laurie LeBlanc releases new single, “All In”

East Coast Acadian country artist Laurie LeBlanc has unveiled his new single, “All In”. The fourth release from LeBlanc’s 2021 ECMA and Music NB Country Recording of the Year-nominated album, When It’s Right, It’s Right, “All In” goes all out for a rollicking good time over a high stake poker tournament for two.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Arch Enemy Unveil Intense New Single “House of Mirrors”

Metal legends Arch Enemy recently released their new single “House of Mirrors,” which follows their first single in four years, “Deceiver, Deceiver.” The video is just as whimsical and mystical as the title, with smoking fireworks and immense statues staring over the band. Check out the electrifying track below.
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Amity Affliction announce Somewhere Beyond The Blue EP, drop new single

The Amity Affliction have announced a new EP, Somewhere Beyond The Blue, and shared another single from the release. The record will be released as a limited-edition 7" that will ship in summer next year, and will feature previous tracks Like Love and Give Up The Ghost, as well as new tune Death Is All Around which is out now.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Samael share video for Beatles cover “Helter Skelter”

Swiss industrial black metal outfit Samael have unveiled a video for Beatles cover “Helter Skelter.” The track is taken from the band’s latest effort, 2017’s Hegemony. “To the question ‘what is the first Metal song ever recorded‘, we’ve decided to answer “Helter Skelter” from The Beatles! To commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the first release of “Helter Skelter” and consequently the birth of Heavy Metal, we present you with a video of our own version of the song. The video exposes the dark side of technology and spirituality with numerous references to the time frame in which the song was originally released. Musicwise, we’ve tried to stay true to the original version of the track but we’ve approached it like it is our own composition. The song appears on our latest album, Hegemony.”
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal By Numbers 12/08: Deep Purple Doom Crew

Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Another chart, another week late! A lot of familiar faces return on this chart week. I’m not sure about our fellow readers, but the new Black Label Society album came as a pleasant surprise. Another fantastic release was delivered by Howard Jones and Jared Dines in the form of SION. It was completely self-funded by the duo, so grab a copy here!
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Iron Maiden and Funko to release new Eddie ‘Pop! Rocks’ figures in February

Iron Maiden and Funko are at it again. The company behind the hugely popular toy called the Pop! has joined forces with British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden to produce even more Pop! figures based on the band’s mascot Eddie. Due in February 2022 are “Stranger In A Strange Land” Eddie, “Somewhere In Time” Eddie, “Live After Death” Eddie, “Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son” Eddie and “Nights Of The Dead” Eddie. These are a part of the “Pop! Rocks” line of toys. The new figures will be available from Entertainment Earth. Maiden’s previous Funko line of figures was based on the albums “Iron Maiden,” “Killers, “”The Number Of The Beast” and “Piece Of Mind.”
ENTERTAINMENT
metalinjection

SELFGOD Streams Relentless New Single "Born Of Death"

Selfgod is the new solo project of Serge Streltsov (ex-Automb, ex-Necrophagia). The project is now streaming the relentlessly heavy single "Born Of Death," which Streltsov points out was definitely influenced by horror movies. "I really wanted to focus on the themes of the album and I think you can really...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Modest Mouse perform ‘The Lonesome Crowd West’ (almost) in its entirety at benefit show

Modest Mouse performed the majority of their second album ‘The Lonesome Crowd West’ at a benefit show in Seattle last week – you can see footage below. The band appeared at the annual Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital (SMooCH) last Friday (December 11), delivering a throwback set that included songs they haven’t played live in more than a decade: ‘Polar Opposites’ and ‘Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine’ were performed live for the first time since 2001 and 2008, respectively.
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Heavy metal Christmas: listen to a mashup of ‘Deck the Halls’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

If you’ve always thought Christmas should be more heavy metal, that’s where YouTuber Aaron Gage comes in. Last year, the performer shared a teasing snippet of himself playing the opening bars of the classic Black Sabbath hit ‘War Pigs’ while singing the lyrics to ‘Deck the Halls’. What a great mind. One year later and he’s released the full thing. “You asked, and I finally delivered,” Gage wrote in the YouTube description. “Hope you all enjoy!”
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Watch Slipknot’s first ever performance of “The Chapeltown Rag” from behind the drum kit

Slipknot have released live footage of their first ever live performance of “The Stapeltown Rag.” The new single emanates from a place as yet unannounced, a new album perhaps. The song was released on November 5th and performed live, for the first time, the same day at Knotfest LA. The band livestreamed the performance in a unique way, by surrounding drummer Jay Weinberg with cameras and shooting his performance from the rare vantage point of behind the drum kit.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Swedish proggers Time Dwellers premiere new song Tabular Balls

Swedish prog rock trio Time Dwellers have streamed brand new song Tabular Balls, which you can listen to below. It's the very first music released from the band's upcoming debut album Novum Aurora, which will be released through Argonauta Records in 2022. "Novum Aurora is an album with a lyrical...
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

You Me At Six unveil Bite My Tongue live video featuring Oli Sykes

You Me At Six are continuing the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of Sinners Never Sleep, unveiling a goosebump-inducing live video of album favourite Bite My Tongue. Filmed on September 26 at The O2 in London, the band were in town supporting Bring Me The Horizon on the Post Human tour. And with frontman Oli Sykes guesting on the original 2011 track, it seemed only right to bring him out and deliver it again in person, right?
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Blood Incantation Announce New Album Timewave Zero

Blood Incantation have announced a new ambient album called Timewave Zero. The cosmic death metal band’s follow-up to 2019’s Hidden History of the Human Race is out February 25. Find the album cover below. Blood Incantation recorded their new album at Denver’s World Famous Studios. The standard edition...
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
MUSIC

