BEREA, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku knows first-hand just how frustrating it is to miss a game after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic. Njoku provided a glimmer of good news for Cleveland on Thursday, as he was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list and returned to practice. He will be available for the Browns on Saturday afternoon when they host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO