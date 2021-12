BARABOO, Wis. — Highway 136 closed outside Baraboo has reopened following a fire near the roadway.

According to WisDOT, the highway was closed from US 12 to Cornfield Drive. A portion of US 12 was also affected.

Sauk County officials said a shed was on fire.

No further information has been released.

