Take a Peek at ‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa’s Stunning Oasis in the Hills

Over the past couple of years, the cast of CW’s hit show “Riverdale” have been busy planting their proverbial real estate flags across the greater Los Angeles area. Nearly all of the show’s successful young stars have picked up lust-worthy new digs, including Cole Sprouse — aka Jughead Jones — who paid nearly $3 million for a Richard Neutra-designed residence in the Hollywood Hills. Joining him have been Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), who settled on a Silver Lake bungalow; Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), who bought a chic Outpost Estates hideaway; Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), who invested in a quirky Silver Lake compound; and Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), who scooped up a Spanish-style Encino home.

Although it wasn’t widely reported at the time, main character Archie Andrews, portrayed by New Zealand native Keneti James “KJ” Apa, also bought a real-life stylish home early last year. Just before the Covid lockdowns, the Kiwi actor doled out nearly $2.5 million for an updated Spanish-style number tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, just minutes from the bustling Sunset Strip.

A humorous twist? According to an interview with the Los Angeles Times , the house was almost purchased by Sprouse; unbeknownst to each other, Apa and his costar/close friend supposedly put in offers on the very same day. But after finding out they were both vying for the property, Sprouse withdrew himself from the running, gallantly telling Apa: “Take it, bro. Take it.”

Apa now shares the three-bedroom, three-bath estate with his longtime girlfriend Clara Berry, a French model. The white stucco and terracotta tile roof structure — originally built in 1966, but since significantly remodeled — features an antique wood gate that opens to the secluded grounds. Once inside, a little more than 3,500 square feet of charming living space on two levels boasts Spanish tile, dark hardwood floors, wood-beam ceilings, arched doorways and vintage light fixtures.