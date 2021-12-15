Salt Lake City Council extends K-12 mask mandate

The Salt Lake City Council has voted to extend the mask mandate for schools within city limits.

In a vote on Tuesday night, the council extended the local emergency for COVID-19. With it, the council opted to extend the K-12 mask mandate for the Salt Lake City School District until March 28, 2022.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency order earlier this year imposing the mask requirement. After the Salt Lake County Health Department sought a mask requirement for all schools within its jurisdiction, the county council voted to overturn it. The mayor utilized emergency powers to impose her own mask requirement.