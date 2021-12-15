ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Council extends K-12 mask mandate

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287LZ1_0dNpFFNm00

The Salt Lake City Council has voted to extend the mask mandate for schools within city limits.

In a vote on Tuesday night, the council extended the local emergency for COVID-19. With it, the council opted to extend the K-12 mask mandate for the Salt Lake City School District until March 28, 2022.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency order earlier this year imposing the mask requirement. After the Salt Lake County Health Department sought a mask requirement for all schools within its jurisdiction, the county council voted to overturn it. The mayor utilized emergency powers to impose her own mask requirement.

Comments / 2

Obi-Wan
2d ago

Sooooo...how many kids have actually gotten hospitalized or died from Covid here in Utah? With a survivability rate for kids greater than 99.9999%, the kids will need more long-term mental health services to combat the lunacy of these mandates than the virus can cause.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#City Limits#The County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy