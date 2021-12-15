ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The downside to Biden’s electric vehicle charging plan

By Neel Dhanesha
Vox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris publicly plugged in a Chevy Bolt at a charging station in Maryland. “There’s no sound or fumes!” she said at the demo, which served as the formal announcement of the Biden administration’s ambitious $7.5 billion plan to build half a million EV-charging stations across...

www.vox.com

Mike Constantine
1d ago

Nobody mentions that these electric vehicles have about half of their mileage when it's cold out! The interior heat of the car is generated electrically, If you get stuck in a traffic jam in the Winter you could have your car run out of juice right where you are! I live in the northeast,.. No thanks!

Back_The_Blue
1d ago

Why do the taxpayers have to flip the bill to support private Industry? And once done, private industry will charge the taxpayers to use the services that they themselves paid for. Do we get to vote on it?

David Stoner
1d ago

This is where unions are hurting more then helping. With Biden and Democrats being in the pockets of the Unions they want to do their own less efficiently run chargers instead of working with companies with already well established networks. This is showing how kickbacks from the Unions are paying off for the Democrats but hurting American citizens and workers

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
mynews13.com

Biden administration announces plan to replace all of nation's lead pipes

Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines. Saying no American should drink water contaminated with lead, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to replace all of the nation’s lead service lines.
U.S. POLITICS
GreenBiz

It’s time to address a big issue with EV charging: reliability

On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF). Among the many historic accomplishments, the legislation grants the Department of Transportation a whopping $7.5 billion to invest in building out a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network. This is critically important as the U.S. must decarbonize its transportation sector, which accounts for the largest source of emissions in the country.
POLITICS
POLITICO

The Fed's secret Santa gift for Biden

MORE MONEY, MORE PROBLEMS — The Federal Reserve acknowledged today what those of us in the midst of Christmas shopping already know — stuff is expensive!. Fed officials said today that the central bank could raise interest rates three times in 2022, no longer calling inflation “transitory.” It’s an about face from the central bank and Chair Jerome Powell that comes as unwelcome news for Democrats and President Joe Biden — inflation has a tendency to take down the party in power. Democrats’ chances in Nov. 2022 could very well depend on Powell’s ability to keep prices in check while not choking off a fragile economic recovery.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News/Talk KFYO

Are Electric Vehicles Truly Green, And Do You Really Save Money?

Electric vehicles are all the rage. From Tesla moving to Texas to GM stating that they want to make only Electric vehicles by 2035. There are a lot of issues with Electric vehicles as well. Forbes states that Electric vehicles cost more to make but may cost a similar amount as a gas vehicle due to government subsidies. This means that the Government is hiding the true cost of an electric vehicle in a similar way as they hide the true cost of wind energy through subsidies.
CARS
Shore News Network

Kamala Harris Thinks Biggest Obstacle For Buying $50,000 Electric Car Is Figuring Out How To Charge It

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the biggest obstacle to Americans buying electric cars — which cost an average of around $50,000 — is figuring out how to charge them. “When we ask people, what’s the biggest barrier for them to buy an electric car? The answer is almost always figuring out where and how to charge it,” Harris tweeted Wednesday morning. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest in a network of 500,000 chargers for all Americans for local & long-distance trips.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
insideevs.com

Biden Orders US Govt To Buy Only Zero-Emission Vehicles From 2035

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on December 8 demanding the federal vehicle fleet to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. The executive order also pledges 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027. In total, the order covers more than 645,000 vehicles owned by the US government.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'The Five' on Biden's dipping polls, Democrats' handling of crime surge

This is a rush transcript from, "The Five", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): All right, Robert, thank you so much. Robert Ray, fox weather correspondent following all of that, witnessing something that is hard enough, let alone during the Christmas season. Let's remember that and let's remember them, let's help them. Here's THE FIVE.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
digg.com

Experts Answer: Is It Really Cheaper To Use An Electric Vehicle?

A recent survey says more than half of car sales by 2030 will be electric. But are they really worth it?. A YouGov poll of 33,000 licensed drivers suggests that 23 percent of them would consider purchasing a new or used EV as their next car. Though there are benefits to EVs, we can't assume owning one will be cheaper than a gas-powered vehicle. "You can't go in with that mindset that you’re going to start saving money right off the bat," says Ronald Montoya, a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Here's what you should know before making a decision.
INCOME TAX
electrek.co

US VP Kamala Harris demos/learns how to use an EV charging station

Yesterday US Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off the government’s new plan to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country with a ceremony at an EV charging facility in suburban Maryland, followed by an odd, bumbling demo where she appears to be using an L2 charging station for the first time.
U.S. POLITICS

