DevOps Certification Service Market Size 2021 Global Key Players, Share, Applications and Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2027

Opportunities in the smart oven market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the smart oven market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19%-21%. In this market, multiple functions are the largest segment by function, whereas Wi-Fi is largest by connectivity. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand and popularity of advanced & time efficient cooking methods.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO