Food Safety

Pepperoni products recalled due to potential contamination

By FOX 17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. has recalled nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni products due to potential Bacillus cereus contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA says...

