Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake for Holidays in Light of Cream Cheese Shortage
NBC Chicago
2 days ago
Have you considered making cheesecake for the holiday season? Kraft is asking you to think again. Kraft, parent company of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, posted a video to social media, offering people compensation for not making cheesecake as a holiday treat...
We’ve heard it on the national news recently: There’s a cream cheese shortage. Many theories have been suggested as to the reason why. Labor shortages. Supply chain issues. Ransomware attacks. Water rationing. Our desire — nay, our need — for comfort food at the end of yet another pandemic year.
For many families, cheesecakes are a staple of the holiday season. But this year's holiday season is coming amid a national shortage of cream cheese and other goods. So, Kraft, the company that makes Philadelphia cream cheese, is offering to pay for you to get another dessert that will "pull you into holiday feelings."
There’s a cream cheese shortage going on, so you might be looking at some empty shelves in the dairy section. To soften the blow, Kraft – the owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese – will pay you $20 to NOT make a cheesecake for Christmas this year. In fact, The Mike & Carla Morning Show feature a commercial they did to show how serious they are about the shortage.
With cream cheese stock hit particularly hard by the supply chain issues marring the 2021 holiday season, mega-corporation Kraft found a marketing opportunity: they’ll pay you $20 to not indulge in your annual cheesecake tradition (assuming you have an annual cheesecake tradition). Starting on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18...
