Soledad O'Brien's 'Matter of Fact Listening Tour' Explores Important Conversations on Racial Equity

By Melanie Curry
townandcountrymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Too often, conversations on about race, bias, and equity focus on the problems but stop short of confronting essential questions:...

www.townandcountrymag.com

WLWT 5

Matter of Fact Listening Tour continues Thursday with 'Promises of Change'

The "Matter of Fact Listening Tour," hosted by Soledad O'Brien, continues its exploration of difficult issues surrounding race and equity in a new digital presentation, "Promises of Change," the third in a series that began in October 2020. The new special will stream beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on Thursday...
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

Soledad O’Brien brings changemakers together to discuss the promise of the future

Award-winning recording artist John Legend reflects about how he became an activist. “I always looked up to changemakers,” Legend says in a conversation with journalist and talk show host Soledad O’Brien. “I looked up to civil rights activists, and people who led movements that liberated people … and brought more equality to this country.”
CELEBRITIES
State
Kentucky State
blavity.com

Jemele Hill Believes Healthy Discussion Is Key To Uniting Black People Politically

BlavityU had the honor of chatting with renowned journalist, activist, and brand new actor, Jemele Hill. Hill has always exhibited authenticity, whether it was on ESPN, her work with The Atlantic, or through her very own podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. She brought that same candor while recently speaking with our BlavityU audience.
CELEBRITIES
downtownfrederick.org

Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, who founded Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues. She anchors and produces the Hearst TV political magazine program Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien and is a correspondent for HBO Real Sports. She is also host of the Quake Media podcast Very Opinionated with Soledad O’Brien. She is a thought leader, with over 1.3 million Twitter followers, who has a national impact through her speeches, numerous documentaries and her presence on the op-ed pages of platforms like the New York Times and Huffington Post. She has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC, and NBC, and reported for Fox, A&E, Oxygen, Nat Geo, the PBS NewsHour, WebMD, and Al Jazeera America, among others. O’Brien’s work has been recognized with three Emmy awards, twice with the George Foster Peabody Award, three times with the Gracie Award, which honors women in media, twice with Cine Awards for her work in documentary films and with an Alfred I. DuPont Award which honors excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in the public service and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in journalism.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WAPT

Matter of Fact Listening Tour continues on WAPT.com, other Hearst digital media outlets

JACKSON, Miss. — The “Matter of Fact Listening Tour,” hosted by Soledad O’Brien, continues its exploration of difficult issues surrounding race and equity in a new digital presentation, “Promises of Change,” the third in a series that began in October 2020. The new special will stream beginning at 6 p.m. Central on Thursday, December 16, on wapt.com as well as onmatteroffact.tv and Hearst consumer media digital platforms reaching millions of consumers.
JACKSON, MS
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Soledad O'brien
Person
John Legend
CU Boulder News & Events

Radical Eyes for Equity: Reading Matters

Hamlet: Words, words, words. Polonius: I mean, the matter that you read, my lord. Hamlet: Slanders, sir: for the satirical rogue says here that old men have grey beards…. Polonius: [Aside] Though this be madness, yet there is method in’t. –HAMLET, ACT II, SCENE II. Reading matters. I...
BOULDER, CO
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
#Racism
New York Post

Why more young black Americans are calling themselves ‘conservative’

For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
SOCIETY
Primetimer

Black Native Americans call out Reservation Dogs for failing to include their lived experiences

"FX on Hulu regarded Reservation Dogs as 'the first show on cable television in which all the writers, directors and regular characters on the series are Indigenous,'" says Ruth Etiesit Samuel. "However, Black Native viewers felt excluded from the series, spurring conversation across social media regarding anti-Blackness in Native American communities and the complexity of Indigenous identity. With Season 2 on the way, many Black Natives are hoping to see their lives accurately represented on-screen and their voices heard in the writers room."
TV SERIES
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens: 'America Is Systematically Discriminating Against Whites and Asians'

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens says that there is not an incentive for white and Asians to do well in the country because they are discriminated against. "Just met a high school student. She has a 4.3 GPA in the state of Tennessee and cannot get a full-ride (and in some cases—even accepted) to the top schools because she is white," Owens tweeted. "I just do not understand what our country is becoming."
SOCIETY
Fast Company

Doctors have dehumanized Black people for centuries. This illustrator believes art could help

If you crack open a medical textbook, chances are every illustration inside will be of a Caucasian person. Chidiebere Ibe, a 25-year-old Nigerian medical illustrator and first-year medical student, always thought it was bizarre that the public health pamphlets he received growing up showed only images of white bodies. “There would be an illustration of measles and it would be on Caucasian skin,” he tells me. “These were being handed out to a Nigerian population. Our skin is Black.”
ENTERTAINMENT

