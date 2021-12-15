ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad news for DeAndre Hopkins

Bad news for DeAndre Hopkins.

The former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Hopkins has played in 10 games this season, recording 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins set a franchise record with 115 receptions while also racking up 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Hopkins, now in his ninth NFL season, has amassed 789 catches for 10,581 yards and 68 receiving touchdowns in 136 career games.

