ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Southwest to roll out 4th fare type in 2022, bring back some pre-pandemic routes

By Sally French, Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWoFX_0dNpD3nt00

( NerdWallet ) – Southwest Airlines is set to offer a fourth fare type in 2022, which could give passengers more options concerning how many points they earn per flight, their cancellation policy and how soon they board.

The news was announced during the airline’s investor day presentation held on Wednesday. So far, the airline is light on details about the new fare class, though it did share that it is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Southwest currently offers three fare types for passengers to choose from. Those are:

  • Wanna Get Away: This is the lowest cost Southwest fare class, and it includes many perks that the airline is known for — like two free checked bags and no flight change fees. Refunds on these tickets are issued as travel vouchers that can be applied to future flights.
  • Anytime: These fares are more flexible as the cost can be refunded to the original form of payment. Ticket holders also earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points at a higher rate.
  • Business Select: This is the closest the airline gets to offering a first class experience (for now). Perks include use of the airport’s priority security lane (where available), early boarding and an even higher points earning rate.

It’s unclear how the new fare product will fit in among the existing three, though Southwest said it will “enhance the overall product offering for customers while also increasing benefits tied to existing ‘Wanna Get Away’, ‘Anytime’ and ‘Business Select’ products,” according to Southwest’s presentation deck.

The airline also added that the new fare type is related to other revenue-growing initiatives on the docket for next year, including an expansion of its computerized reservation systems that will be designed for business travelers.

Southwest cut routes significantly during the pandemic but has plans to add back trips that existed pre-pandemic. The airline also announced on Wednesday that in April 2022, it will resume previously offered service between:

  • Dallas and Louisville, Kentucky.
  • Dallas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  • Dallas and Norfolk, Virginia.
  • Houston and Milwaukee.
  • Kansas City, Missouri, and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
  • Kansas City, Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  • Kansas City, Missouri, and Pensacola, Florida.
  • Nashville, Tennessee, and San Jose, California.
  • Nashville, Tennessee, and Seattle.
  • Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  • San Antonio and Los Angeles.

And in February 2022, Southwest will resume daily service between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Havana. This route complements existing daily service between Tampa, Florida and Havana, which resumed in December 2021.

In April 2022, Southwest will offer new nonstop flights between:

  • Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
  • San Antonio and Oklahoma City.
  • Syracuse, New York, and Tampa, Florida.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who shot CHP officer Thursday, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock man was arrested Thursday after police said he shot and wounded a California Highway Patrol officer. In a Friday update, Turlock Police Sgt. Michael Parmley identified 40-year-old Henry Moreno Arroyo as the sole suspect involved in Thursday night’s shootout with CHP officers. Police originally said they believed there was […]
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Next wintery storm hits tonight

After some impressive rain and snow totals, another wintery storm system passes tonight.  Precipitation will be heaviest before sunrise tomorrow morning.  Fresno could get 0.25 inches of rain and a foot of snow may fall at Shaver Lake.  See graphics below for detail. There’s another Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
Thrillist

American and JetBlue Are Rolling Out 6 New Routes & Bolstering 21 Others

American Airlines and JetBlue formed an alliance in the Northeast in order to better compete with Delta and United, per The Points Guy. Making good on their promise to give consumers more choices by combining their networks, they just announced plans to add six new routes and bolster the frequency of 21 already existing ones.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
routesonline.com

Southwest To Add Three New Routes In 2022 Summer

The carrier is also resuming a slew of grounded routes next summer. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines released its summer 2022 schedule, revealing three new services and a host of routes—grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic—to be resumed. The three new routes, which will commence on June 11 and operate on...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Last Chance: JetBlue “Blue Year’s Sale” Ends Tonight!

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Fares#Dallas#San Antonio#Nerdwallet#Southwest Rapid Rewards#Business Select#Ap
travelawaits.com

Southwest Airlines Adding A New Fare Category For Travelers In 2022

Southwest Airlines is changing its fare structure in 2022, but company officials were vague this week in explaining what exactly is coming or when. The airline currently has three types of fares available to passengers, which have been available since 2007:. Wanna Get Away, which are the cheapest, not always...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39 Through December

Southwest Airlines is making it easier for people to give themselves and others the gift of travel this holiday season by putting winter flights on sale from as low as $39 one-way this December. Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021, to book the discounted seats. Deals...
LIFESTYLE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy