A Virginia mother on Tuesday admitted to the horrific 2019 murder of her toddler, whose lifeless body she placed in an empty diaper box and tossed in the trash. Appearing before Hampton Circuit Court Judge Michael Gaten, 37-year-old Julia L. Tomlin formally pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder, felony child neglect, and concealing of a dead body in the slaying of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin. Prosecutors said the victim was injured so severely it was “as if a child had fallen several stories” from a building, Norfolk CBS affiliate WTKR reported.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO