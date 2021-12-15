ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stefanik wants to end requirements at Canadian Border for essential travelers

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dWcS_0dNpCoG800

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WWTI ) — A local lawmaker is seeking to end travel requirements that require vaccinations for essential travelers. On Wednesday, a letter led by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was sent to U.S. President Joe Biden, urging to drop travel requirements at the U.S.-Canada border.

Senate approves sweeping defense bill

The letter specifically asked the president to abandon COVID vaccination requirements for essential travelers, which is set to begin in January 2022. According to Rep. Stefanik, these requirements could affect the U.S. supply chain and North Country economies.

“The North Country’s economic partnership with Canada plays a major role in our local economy and in supporting our nation’s supply chain, but imposing more requirements on cross-border travel would only make our nation’s current supply chain worse,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Our communities have suffered enough from Joe Biden’s prolonged closure of the Northern Border, and it is unnecessary to impose new restrictions that further disrupt travel.”

Canada eases border testing protocols for citizens

The letter sent to Biden also referred to back when nonessential was restricted. The lawmakers said that “The Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that maintaining essential travel throughout the pandemic was necessary so that such restrictions did ‘not interrupt legitimate trade'” between the U.S. and Canada.

Essential travelers are defined at the Northern Border by the Department of Homeland Security includes citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the U.S., individuals engage in official government travel, diplomatic travel, or military-related travel, as well as those traveling for the following reasons:

  • Medical purposes
  • To attend educations institutions
  • To work in the United States
  • For emergency response and public health purposes
  • Engaged in lawful cross- border trade, including truck drivers
Northern Border Regional Commission to receive $150M from Infrastructure package

Nonessential travel was also opened on November 6. These travelers remain required to be vaccinated for COVID.

Along with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, this letter was signed by 12 other members of Congress. This included Representatives Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Jack Bergman (R-MI), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Chris Jacobs (R-NY), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Glenn Grothman (R-WI).

Canadians back in the stands to cheer on Buffalo Bills

The full letter can be read below:

Dear President Biden,

We write to you expressing our deep concerns over your Administration’s plan to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for essential travelers entering the United States starting in January 2022. Such a requirement will have significant negative impacts on essential cross-border trade and exacerbate the severe supply chain disruptions hindering our economic recovery.

As you know, when the U.S. and Canada mutually agreed to restrict non-essential travel across the U.S. – Canada border in March 2020, essential travel was permitted to continue without restriction. In establishing and extending the restrictions on non-essential travel, the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged that maintaining essential travel throughout the pandemic was necessary so that such restrictions did “not interrupt legitimate trade between the two nations or disrupt critical supply chains that ensure food, fuel, medicine, and other materials reach individuals on both sides of the border.” While the number of COVID-19 infections have fluctuated since the onset of the pandemic, we are not aware of any indication or evidence that individuals engaged in essential cross-border travel have had a substantive effect on COVID-19 transmission.

Our nation is already facing the most significant supply chain disruptions in generations. An ill-conceived policy that would require essential travelers to be vaccinated to enter the United States will only exacerbate our supply chain crisis. As you know, the large majority of goods transiting North America are transported via overland trucking. A vaccine mandate for essential travel will be disruptive to millions of individuals in the trucking industry alone, as well as countless others involved in emergency response and other critical functions.

Americans have experienced extraordinary hardships from the sluggish economic recovery, the skyrocketing price of everyday goods due to inflation, and continued supply chain disruptions. As President, you have the power to alleviate these burdens on the American people and ensure that the policies you enact do not worsen the already difficult conditions for millions of citizens. Instituting this vaccine mandate for essential cross-border travel will have profound negative consequences on millions of Americans, as well as on our economy.

We urge you to abandon this effort to institute such a mandate and work with the Canadian government to ensure no further damage is done to our cross-border economic partnership. After over 20 months of pandemic-related restrictions, it is past time to facilitate a return to normal cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

CBA uses game-ending 19-5 run to best Shen

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a while since the CBA boys basketball team got the best of Shenendehowa. They looked to snap the skid Friday night. After the Brothers led 33-28 after three quarters, the Plainsmen tied it up at 33 in the fourth. CBA responded with a 19-5 run to end the game, […]
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Watervliet rolls past Greenville at Bracket Buster invite

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 34 teams, 18 games, three days of high school hoops in the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster event at Hudson Valley Community College this weekend. Watervliet and Greenville tipped off Friday night. The Cannoneers were up double digits in the second quarter when Greenville’s Nick West nailed a three to cut […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man convicted in fatal Lake George boat crash denied parole

Man convicted in fatal Lake George boat crash denied parole. Madison VanDenburg perfoms new single 'The Light of Christmas' on News10. Dog who survived decapitation attempt up for adoption. Hitting the road for the holidays? Some Thruway service plazas remain closed to travelers. School-age kids at risk for mental health...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Jack Bergman
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Glenn Grothman
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Huizenga
Person
Elise Stefanik
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Trade#Economy#Canadian Border#U S Canada Border#North America#Senate#Covid
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy