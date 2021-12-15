LOOK OUT: Keep An Unwanted Enemy Out Of Your Home This Winter

Black Scale, a fashion label founded by Michael 'Mega' Yabut’s, has unveiled its Winter 2021 collection -- a concise capsule featuring a handful of premium wardrobe staples. Maintaining the brand's minimalist design codes, the newly released capsule features a range of stripped-down outerwear items that arrive dressed in neutral tones and equipped with technical materials. More specifically, the collection includes nylon technical pants, nylon shell jackets, embroidered floral hoodies, crewneck sweaters, baseball jerseys, and more. Rounding out the offerings is a series of accessories such as caps, beanies, and tote bags, all of which don the brand's name in gothic or script-like fonts.
