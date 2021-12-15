ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

LOOK OUT: Keep An Unwanted Enemy Out Of Your Home This Winter

By Glenn Pitcher
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to believe that it's been almost a year already when we got over 40 inches of snow in just one night in the Southern Tier. We were expecting around two feet but we ended up with a whole lot more. With temperatures in the 40s and in...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastagnet.com

Keeping Your Feathered Friends Happy and Protected this Winter

Some tips for keeping your feathered friends happy and protected in your backyard this winter. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. While many birds flock to warmer locations during the winter, there are many species that do stick around when it’s colder where you live. Here are a few ways to keep those feathered friends happy and hardy.
ANIMALS
ABC Big 2 News

Winter holiday fire facts; how to keep your family and home safe

(NEXSTAR)- The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, the lights are glowing on the rooftops, and the halls are decked with holly- While these flickering lights and festive decorations are the hallmarks of the holiday season, they also present fire risks that can quickly turn this joyous time of year into a devastating one, according […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Winter Storms#Cdc#Air Conditioning
nbcrightnow.com

How to keep your home safe while out of town

If you are heading out of town for the holidays, you can take steps to keep your home, car, and belongings safe. Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with Pasco Police says though many are busy and distracted during the holidays, it's important to take those small steps to keep your home secure.
PASCO, WA
CBS Minnesota

As Winter Kicks Into Gear, Time To Check Your Carbon Monoxide Detectors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Along with the cold temperatures, winter in Minnesota brings higher risk for carbon monoxide poisoning. When the furnaces turn on, the carbon monoxide detectors should get a checkup. Joe Young is manager at Settergren’s of Linden Hills hardware store. “Sold a lot this year, recently. Just the time of year. They always pick up this time of year,” Young said. He recommends detectors with digital displays. “If there’s five parts per million, which is an allowable amount, it’s gonna alarm at that and let you know so you can investigate it and not have to run out into the cold in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Mountaineer

Do your part to keep pet waste out of waterways

We take our dogs everywhere these days — outdoor breweries, hiking trails, greenways, dog parks or simply walking the streets. There are nearly 90 million dogs in the US, and that add up to a lot of poop!. Unfortunately, dog waste can pollute rivers, streams, and lakes, even if...
PETS
Apartment Therapy

7 Ways to Deck Out Your Deck for Winter, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Looking to deck out your outdoor space for the colder months? It seems like everyone invested in heating lamps last winter so they could safely have their pod over to their homes, and there’s no reason to stop entertaining outside this year either. The trick to making your corner of the outdoor world feel cozy even when temperatures dip though? Investing in weather-appropriate pieces and throwing in some seasonal accessories to really bring the indoors out. “You have to keep the space inviting, or you’ll never go out there,” says Caron Woolsey, founder and principal designer of CW Interiors. Ready to upgrade your outside space? Here are some designer-approved ideas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $10 Draft Stopper to Keep Out the Winter Chill

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As the colder weather approaches (or has already arrived), it’s time to outfit your apartment with the warm and cozy winter accessories that have been in storage all year long. If you’re like me, that means breaking out the winter clothes, electric blanket, and portable plug-in heater. But there’s only so much that extra layers can do, especially if you experience chilly drafts inside your space during the winter. But if you’re looking to finally put an end to the cold air creeping its way into your apartment, then it might be time to invest in a draft stopper to seal the bottom of your doors, like the Suptikes door draft stopper from Amazon.
SHOPPING
Plumas County News

Winter storm is on the way – move your vehicles out of roadway

With a winter storm bearing down on Plumas County this weekend and next week, the sheriff’s office is reminding everyone about Plumas County Code 4-3.502: The code says no parking along the pavement, at the end of a street, around a cul-de-sac or on the shoulder of the road during snow season. These are the locations that are needed for snow storage.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
pawtracks.com

Try these tips for keeping your cat out of the Christmas tree this year

As the holidays approach, you’ll probably start decorating your home—and that means putting up the Christmas tree. You might put a lot of time and effort into finding the perfect location for the tree and picking out the right spots for each ornament, but your curious cat can undo all of that work in seconds if he decides to climb the tree. We’ve all seen the videos that circulate each year of cats decimating Christmas trees, destroying ornaments, and potentially even hurting themselves in the process. Keeping the cat out of the Christmas tree can be a real challenge, but these tips can help keep both your tree and your kitty safe.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Washed-Out Winter Collections

Black Scale, a fashion label founded by Michael 'Mega' Yabut’s, has unveiled its Winter 2021 collection -- a concise capsule featuring a handful of premium wardrobe staples. Maintaining the brand's minimalist design codes, the newly released capsule features a range of stripped-down outerwear items that arrive dressed in neutral tones and equipped with technical materials. More specifically, the collection includes nylon technical pants, nylon shell jackets, embroidered floral hoodies, crewneck sweaters, baseball jerseys, and more. Rounding out the offerings is a series of accessories such as caps, beanies, and tote bags, all of which don the brand's name in gothic or script-like fonts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hillsboroughnc.gov

Your Sewer System Needs a Gift: Keep Grease Out

Washing food scraps and grease down drains clogs pipes. Get a free fat trapper from the town. As you’re preparing holiday meals or cleaning up afterward, give your sewer system a gift by keeping grease out of your drains!. Why. Washing food scraps and grease down kitchen sinks is...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
DogTime

Winter Weather? Build A Snow Maze For Your Dogs!

A snow maze is certainly a great way to give pups some exercise. Snow mazes can be especially fun for dogs who don't get to go for as many walks in winter. The post Winter Weather? Build A Snow Maze For Your Dogs! appeared first on DogTime.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Snow chances increase mid-next week

Saturday we will have some mild lake effect snow along the northwest bands will mainly affect counties near the coast. Most of that snow will dissipate by the evening hours of Saturday as the area will see more calmer conditions Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking to be an active day for snow as it moves into the region by the late hours of Tuesday and will persist until the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Our eastern counties will see this snow linger around longer than other counties but will be less snow compared to the past couple weekends.
ENVIRONMENT
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy