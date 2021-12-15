ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

OJ Simpson granted early release from parole

By Nexstar Media Wire, Greg Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gVBV_0dNpCeQs00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — O.J. Simpson has been granted an early release from parole, according to the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation. Simpson had been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, and was due for release on Feb. 9, 2022.

Simpson to Brown: ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it,’ Jenner claims

Simpson served time for his role in a 2007 botched robbery of the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. In the robbery, Simpson was allegedly trying to get back memorabilia. On Oct. 4, 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping, and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He was granted parole and released in 2017.

Simpson’s most famous legal troubles preceded the 2007 armed robbery. The former football star was put on trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and was found not guilty in 1995. Simpson has remained in the public eye, frequently posting comments on social media about various news events. He lives in Las Vegas.

OJ Simpson still fighting against orders to pay $60M for Goldman deaths, lawyer says

“In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute,” according to today’s statement.

“On Nov. 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson.  A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6, 2021.  Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
AFP

OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
NFL
Popculture

Major Update on O.J. Simpson's Legal Standing

O.J. Simpson is free. The Pro Football Hall of Famer who was acquitted of murder and convicted of armed robbery was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yok Smith said Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Simpson declined an interview, and his lawyer declined to talk about his plans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Ron Goldman
Radar Online.com

Scientologist Danny Masterson Adds O.J. Simpson's 'Dream Team' Lawyer Shawn Holley To His Defense Ahead Of Rape Trial

Danny Masterson has just added two powerhouse lawyers to his defense ahead of his criminal rape trial, and one of them was part of O.J. Simpson's "Dream Team." According to Tony Ortega's Underground Bunker, the That '70s Show star has recently hired well-known Los Angeles attorneys Shawn Holley and Philip Cohen to assist his existing lawyers Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum in helping prove his innocence in court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole#Klas#The Palace Station Hotel#Goldman#Nrs#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

An associate of R.Kelly’s has been sentenced to eight years in prison for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. According to the Chicago Tribune, The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York officially sentenced Michael Williams on Wednesday (Nov. 17). The 38-year-old Georgia resident pleaded guilty to an arson charge about seven months ago and admitted to traveling to the home of one the disgraced R&B artist’s accusers in June 2020, setting her vehicle on fire that was parked outside her Florida residence.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy