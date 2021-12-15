ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Lawmakers disagree on Jackson split in new congressional map

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of Mississippi lawmakers finalized a proposal on Wednesday for how the state’s four congressional districts could look in the next decade, one that will largely preserve Republicans’ 3-to-1 advantage. The proposed “Magnolia 1” map, presented by Republican Rep. Jason White,...

Covington News

LETTER: Reader opposes new ‘flawed’ Congressional District map

This letter is written to emphatically object to the newly designated Congressional District map for Georgia. Instead of creating boundaries that result in an equitable and fair distribution of voters, the intent of the legislators was obviously to maintain power, and to choose their voters. Instead of utilizing advanced technologies for fair map-making, such as the Princeton Gerrymandering Project or Representable, Republican legislators drew maps that will not allow many of their constituents to vote for someone who represents their interests and concerns. It is not lost on Georgia women that there will be fewer women elected to office as a result of these new maps, contrary to the national trend of women’s increasing political visibility and representation. The process of redistricting has been flawed in Georgia, and the flawed results are clearly visible to voters.
POLITICS
SFGate

Maryland General Assembly approves new congressional map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly approved a new congressional map on Wednesday, sending new Democratic-backed district boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House districts to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor, who submitted a different proposal developed by a commission whose members he appointed, has said...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
The State

SC GOP lawmaker protests Hilton Head split in new advanced House redistricting map

One South Carolina Republican lawmaker who represents part of Beaufort County and Hilton Head Island was among nine Republicans not to vote on the House’s new redistricting map adopted Thursday. Another missed the vote entirely because of health reasons. The House redistricting plan, which has been criticized for favoring Republicans...
COLUMBIA, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

House GOP chooses citizen map for proposed new Pa. congressional districts

HARRISBURG — A key state House committee has released its preliminary congressional map, marking a major step forward in the redistricting process. Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) said the House State Government Committee selected a map drawn by former Lehigh County Republican Commissioner Amanda Holt from among 19 citizen submissions. Holt became a well-known redistricting activist a decade ago and was a plaintiff in a successful case against previous state House and Senate maps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kmvt

Lawsuit challenges Idaho’s new congressional district map

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A fourth lawsuit has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court against Idaho’s redistricting commission. It is the first that is challenging the state’s new congressional district map. Christopher Pentico filed the lawsuit Wednesday against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment and Secretary of...
IDAHO STATE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Derrick Simmons
Person
Jackson Thompson
WBAL Radio

Senate approves new congressional district map; Governor promises veto

The Maryland General Assembly approved a new congressional map on Wednesday, sending new Democratic-backed district boundaries for the state's eight U.S. House districts to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor, who submitted a proposal developed by a commission whose members he appointed, has said he will veto a map he...
POLITICS
Roll Call Online

Justice Department challenges new Texas congressional map

The Biden administration on Monday launched its first effort to block a new congressional map under the Voting Rights Act, with a Justice Department lawsuit that accuses Texas of diluting the power of minority voters. The DOJ challenge adds to a crush of litigation the state faces in advance of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Virginia House recount resumes; could affirm GOP majority

Elections officials resumed their recount of votes Friday morning in one of two unresolved races in Virginia that will settle whether Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the state’s House of Delegates and completed a party sweep of last month’s contests.Republican and Democratic party representatives are taking part in the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew, who went into the recount trailing Republican Karen Greenhalgh by just 127 votes out of 28,413 counted in the 85th House District in the city of Virginia Beach The recount is expected to finish up before a 10 a.m....
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Senate President Bill Ferguson on Maryland’s new congressional map

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week, lawmakers convened for a rare special session of the Maryland General Assembly to tackle congressional redistricting. On Thursday, both the Senate and House chambers voted to override Governor Hogan’s veto of HB1, the congressional redistricting map decided by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (LRAC). On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, […]
MARYLAND STATE
KOAT 7

Your congressional representative could change with a new district map

New Mexico's special legislative session on redistricting began Monday, and today a new map passed the Senate, which realigns our congressional districts. Currently, congressional district one is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury; congressional district two is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and congressional district three is represented by another democrat, Teresa Leger Fernandez.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WacoTrib.com

Revamped New Mexico 3-seat congressional map advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators on Wednesday advanced a plan to redraw New Mexico’s three congressional districts and reshape a southern district that has traditionally been dominated by Republicans. The map revamp from Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces would bolster a Hispanic majority in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abcnews4.com

South Carolina's new Congressional map may not be voted on until January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The state Congressional re-districting map could be delayed until the new legislative session reopens in January. This is because neither the state house of representatives or state senate has made an official proposal for what the map would look like. “The Congressional plan. There still needs...
CHARLESTON, SC
