Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19 [Photos]

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6FWo_0dNpCJ5j00

As of Monday, the United States has lost 800,000 Americans from COVID-19 after almost two years in this global pandemic. On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156 confirmed deaths. This total is more than in any other country in the world (Brazil is second on the list with 616,000 deaths).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other bipartisan leaders attended this ceremony. The night before President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, a ceremony was held at the Lincoln Memorial to remember the 400,000 who had died of COVID-19. The death toll has doubled since then.

Take a look some of the images from the moment silence below…

1. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02w7Sy_0dNpCJ5j00
Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: A staffer places battery powered candles on the floor ahead of a ceremonial moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / via Getty Images)

2. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NsLU_0dNpCJ5j00
Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joins fellow members of the House and Senate in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before holding a vigil on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators and representatives observed a moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

3. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsJKX_0dNpCJ5j00
Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Members of the House and Senate pick up their electric candles before joining a vigil outside the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators and representatives observed a moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

4. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGHYu_0dNpCJ5j00
Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: (2nd L-R) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) join fellow members of the House and Senate for a vigil at the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators and representatives held electric candles as they observed a moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

5. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANP2X_0dNpCJ5j00
Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and lawmakers participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

6. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2vGL_0dNpCJ5j00 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

7. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3uIs_0dNpCJ5j00 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) participates in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

8. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq1LG_0dNpCJ5j00 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Lawmakers participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

