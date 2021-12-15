San Francisco Is Exempt From California’s New Indoor Mask Rule

Heads up, SF!

The SF Department of Public Health announced that San Francisco will be exempt from the new indoor mask rule set to take effect in California starting today, Wednesday, December 15. Since 86% of San Franciscans have now received at least 1 dose, the CA Department of Public Health has deemed it safe for vaccinated people to go maskless at gyms and workplaces.

The exemption was granted in “recognition of all of the thought and care that San Francisco residents have been putting into staying as safe as possible,” said SF health officer Dr. Susan Phillip.



“This refinement acknowledges the hard work of the people of San Francisco throughout the pandemic, including the ways in which we have maintained reasonable protections heading into the holiday season,” wrote SFDPH on Twitter.

On Monday, state officials announced that masks would be required in all indoor public spaces across California, regardless of vaccination status. This follows a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. The mandate will be reinstated for a month, starting on Wednesday, December 15. Although the measure will not be vigorously enforced, officials are hoping that wide cooperation will prevent the need for further restrictions during the holiday months.

As for San Francisco, they can continue going about business as usual. You can learn more about SF’s mask requirements here .