California State

San Francisco Is Exempt From California’s New Indoor Mask Rule

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
 5 days ago

Heads up, SF!

The SF Department of Public Health announced that San Francisco will be exempt from the new indoor mask rule set to take effect in California starting today, Wednesday, December 15. Since 86% of San Franciscans have now received at least 1 dose, the CA Department of Public Health has deemed it safe for vaccinated people to go maskless at gyms and workplaces.

The exemption was granted in “recognition of all of the thought and care that San Francisco residents have been putting into staying as safe as possible,” said SF health officer Dr. Susan Phillip.


“This refinement acknowledges the hard work of the people of San Francisco throughout the pandemic, including the ways in which we have maintained reasonable protections heading into the holiday season,” wrote SFDPH on Twitter.

On Monday, state officials announced that masks would be required in all indoor public spaces across California, regardless of vaccination status. This follows a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. The mandate will be reinstated for a month, starting on Wednesday, December 15. Although the measure will not be vigorously enforced, officials are hoping that wide cooperation will prevent the need for further restrictions during the holiday months.

As for San Francisco, they can continue going about business as usual. You can learn more about SF’s mask requirements here .

Featured image: Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Secret SF

10 Amazing Bay Area Bagel Shops Recommended By Locals

Here’s where to find the best bagels in the Bay. A toasted bagel with cream cheese can take your day from good to awesome. We wanted to get to the bottom of where Bay Area locals get their bagel fix, so we asked our Instagram followers for the lowdown. Here are the best recommendations we got for delicious bagels in the Bay!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Here’s Where You Can Get Delicious Korean Corn Dogs In The Bay Area

This viral snack has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm. Do you know where to find Korean corn dogs in the Bay?. Surely you’ve seen these absolutely stunning corn dogs at some point in your feed. What we might know as a simple childhood snack has been taken up several notches in the form of the Korean corn dog, which is a popular street food in South Korea. It usually contains a hot dog, mozzarella cheese, or rice cake covered in batter and fun toppings including french fries, ramen, or panko. Fry it up, slather in your favorite sauce, and you’ve got a snack for the ages! Read on to discover some Bay Area hotspots offering these tasty morsels, and scroll to the bottom for a map.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Lesser-Known Bay Area Monument Is A Peaceful, Elegant Refuge

Have you ever visited this Greco-Roman water temple in Redwood City?. The Bay Area is home to some of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, but even locals may not know about the Pulgas Water Temple , a tranquil monument and reflecting pool in the countryside of Redwood City. San Francisco built this monument back in 1938 to celebrate the engineering marvel that carried water from the Sierra Nevada mountains on a 160-mile journey to the Bay. Only 2 other such water temples exist in the United States.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Secret SF

110 Outstanding Things To Do This December In San Francisco

December is here and there are plenty of fun seasonal activities to enjoy in the Bay!. Happy December, San Francisco! This month brings us countless holiday light displays and seasonal activities to close out the year. End 2021 on a high note with ice skating, hot chocolate, and holiday music performances. Scroll through to get inspired for December, and check back as we add more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Thanksgiving#Masking#Gyms#San Franciscans#Maskless#Sfdph
Secret SF

SF Declares Water Shortage Emergency, Asks Residents To Reduce Water Use

San Franciscans will see an increase to their water bill if they don’t cut down use by 5%. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the SF Public Utilities Commission have declared a water shortage emergency across the city’s regional water system. A variety of measures have been approved to conserve and reduce water usage as a result of extremely dry conditions across the state during the last 2 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This SF Couple Plants Native Wildflowers In Neglected City Spaces… And So Can You!

SFinBloom has stashed some seed shakers in secret places around the city. See if you can find them and join the movement to democratize gardening!. San Francisco is iconic for its outdoor areas and green spaces, but even the most vibrant of cities can feel a bit neglected when it comes to forgotten sidewalks and empty lots. Shalaco and Phoenix of SFinBloom have decided to take things into their own hands by scattering California native wildflower seeds wherever they go!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Exceptional Ramen Spots Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

A steaming bowl of ramen is perhaps the most comforting and filling food we can think of! San Francisco, with its plethora of delicious and authentic Asian food, is one of the best places to enjoy this amazing dish. We decided to see where San Franciscans get their ramen fix, so we polled our Instagram followers for recommendations. Here are the results, in order of how many times each place was mentioned!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
918
Followers
314
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

