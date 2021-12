The “Shopping Cart Killer” may be responsible for at least four deaths in Virginia, and one suspect is in custody, according to police. At a joint press conference held Friday, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis explained that evidence pointed toward 35-year-old Anthony Robinson as the “Shopping Cart Killer,” the Associated Press reported. Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body on Nov. 23, police said.

