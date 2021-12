Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced criminal charges Wednesday against four senior correctional police officers and the administrator who was in charge of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the night last January when the officers allegedly severely beat and injured several inmates. The new charges bring to 15 the total number of […] The post Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO