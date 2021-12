The gas emission zone is an important parameter for the space"“time effect of coal excavation and gas emission. In this paper, according to the effect of roadway excavation, a numerical model of gas emission zone based on the evolution of stress and permeability was established to obtain the width of gas emission zone with different pressure and permeability coefficient. Then the numerical simulation results were verified by measuring the gas content at different depths. Through numerical simulation and field measured data, the theoretical calculation formula is established on the basis of comprehensive consideration of the influencing factors of gas emission zone. The results showed that the gas emission zone increases with the increase of coal seam gas pressure and permeability coefficient when the roadway section and exposure time are the same. The measured gas emission zone, when taking gas content as the index with the same logistic function growth curve, matches the measured results with a relative error of 1.3 to 6%. The validity of the model is also verified by field experiments. The results can provide guidance for mine gas emission and gas drainage design.

