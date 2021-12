NYU said Wednesday it will move finals online, close campus facilities and cancel gatherings after a "sharp acceleration" in the rate of COVID cases. "Following steady declines in new COVID-19 cases since the opening weeks of the fall semester, we began to see increases in early November, in line with New York City's trends. At the beginning of this week, we detected a sharp acceleration in the rate of new cases," a university spokesman said in a statement.

