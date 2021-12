Valve has recently posted a new update about their upcoming handheld PC, the Steam Deck, focusing on the outside rather than what is inside the hardware. This new announcement from Valve is rather particular as it starts with them revealing the completion of the Design Validation manufacturing build of the Steam Deck. They said that these units will be used for additional testing and developer kits. DV, as explained, is the final prototype build before the official production of the final product. It will also come with the improvements from the EV2 build. After this version, more minor changes will be added to the final product.

