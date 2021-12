SCM (25m) Canada’s Maggie MacNeil has scratched the semifinals of the women’s 100 backstroke after posting the 10th-fastest time in the event prelims on Thursday morning. MacNeil has long flirted with this race as a complement to her specialty, the sprint butterfly races, but has ultimately shied away from it at major international meets. In short course, though, she took a flier on the swim, as a day 1 warmup, in prelims, and swam 57.42. With her countrymate Kylie Masse being 3rd-fastest in prelims in 56.12, MacNeil dropped the semifinals and will instead focus on Canada’s 400 free relay in the finals session.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO