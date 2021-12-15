North Carolina Delivery Driver Accused Of Dumping Truckload Of Packages

Photo: Getty Images

Weeks after a delivery driver in Alabama was accused of tossing out hundreds of packages into a ravine, police say a driver in North Carolina dumped a truckload of packages in the woods.

FedEx driver Dontrell Weaver is accused of throwing dozens of packages into the woods behind an apartment complex in Greenville. According to WCTI , a woman watched as he parked his delivery truck and dumped the parcels in the woods on December 6. She called police who then responded to the scene on East 10th Street. A search of the area found the packages piled up between trees and stretching even deeper into the woods.

Weaver is facing charges of larceny and littering over 500 pounds. Kristen Hunter , public information officer for Greenville Police, said another FedEx driver picked up the packages to continue their delivery.

CHRISTMAS IS SAVED, Y’ALL On December 6, 2021, Greenville police officers were dispatched to 3317 E. 10th Street (33... Posted by Greenville, NC Police Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

"She was a really good witness and got a lot of great identifying information, she was able to provide a good suspect description, license plate number, which led us to the delivery driver and helped us recover all of those packages so FedEx could safely deliver them to their destination," Hunter said, speaking of the witness who called police.

Following news of the incident, FedEx issued a statement condemning the driver's actions and stating that he no longer delivering for the company.

"This incident is completely unacceptable and contrary to our commitment to treating millions of customers' packages each day with the utmost care," the company said. "The affected packages were quickly recovered and delivered to their intended recipients. We continue to cooperate with the authorities as the criminal justice process moves to the next state."