ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD confirm 2 victims shot in the head – Alleged Kirkwood Drive shooter arrested along with another suspect

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoboG_0dNp9eMC00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they arrested a suspect in connection to Tuesday night’s shooting as well as another suspect who may have hired the shooter.

EPD says it was dispatched to 809 Kirkwood Drive in Evansville in response to a shots fired call . The caller allegedly told police that a victim was shot in the head.

After arriving to the scene, police state they found three gunshot victims, two of which were shot in the head. All victims were said to be transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Man allegedly tried to hire cellmate in Indiana to kill 14

Detectives say they spoke to Ami Huggler at the scene. Ami told them when she got home from the store, she heard loud bangs that sounded like gunshots coming from outside her home. That’s when she heard her children screaming for her, she says.

She says she saw a young bearded white man enter the home through the garage. She adds that she saw him firing his handgun.

According to police reports, Ami remembers seeing her daughter bleeding from the head from a gunshot wound. She tells police the man walked up to her, but did not shoot her.

Eyewitnesses identified Daniel Alvey as they person they believe committed the shooting.

Detectives arrest Tell City man for attempted child molestation

Alvey was arrested a short time later and taken to the Evansville Police Department for questioning. Police say a handgun believed to be used in the shooting was located in Alvey’s home. According to police reports, Alvey admitted the gun found in the home was his.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Alvey may have been hired by Samuel Huggler to kill one of the shooting victims. Huggler was arrested Wednesday evening.

Alvey is charged with attempted murder and altering gun identification. Samuel Huggler is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Both are sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The victims of the shooting include Joseph, John and Olivia Huggler. Police say two of the victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this Summer. The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Shooting#Murder#Police State
WEHT/WTVW

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence…but they say this isn’t the first time for the home. Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with PD arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts. At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total […]
JOPLIN, MO
WEHT/WTVW

East High student arrested after bringing handgun to school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School on Friday. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the East High administrators were first alerted to the armed student when a social media post circulated allegedly showing a student holding a gun. School resources officers began […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information about a 21-year-old case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In a press conference at the Beckley Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021, the FBI announced the start of a new search for two women who have been missing for 21 years. Natasha “Alex” Carter and Susan Carter disappeared outside of Beckley on or about August 8, 2000. Before their disappearance, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

HOUSTON (AP) — The 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials announced Thursday. Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test […]
HOUSTON, TX
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy