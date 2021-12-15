ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Jade Leader Provides an Update on Wyoming Sky Jades(c) Processing and Marketing

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. ('Jade Leader') is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing preparation of an initial 88 kg of various sized pieces from the Fall 2021 pilot-scale bulk sampling program at its Sky Jade© zone in Wyoming, in preparation for...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reyna Announces Grant of Stock Options and Share Based Compensation

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Vancouver and Hong Kong. Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FSE:4ZC) ('Reyna' or the 'Company') announces the grant of incentive stock options for the purchase of an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares to directors and executive officers of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at $0.71 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Elephant's Flying Nickel Private Placement Vote to Exclude Interested Shareholders

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to provide an update on the disinterested shareholder approval requirements for the previously completed equity private placement of its subsidiary Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel'), which closed on November 29, 2021 for gross proceeds of $8,600,000 (the 'Flying Nickel Offering'). The proceeds of the Flying Nickel Offering are currently held in escrow, pending completion of certain escrow release conditions. The escrow release conditions include approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX'), which, as a condition of approval of the Flying Nickel Offering, requires that the Flying Nickel Offering be approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders of the Company (the 'Flying Nickel Resolution') at the Company's upcoming special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 22, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). For the purposes of determining disinterested shareholder approval, those shareholders of the Company that participated in the Flying Nickel Offering (the 'Interested Shareholders') will not be permitted to vote on the Flying Nickel Resolution at the Meeting.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the 'Company') (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that it has issued 1,873,482 common shares of the Company (the 'Shares') to the vendors of the Medicine Springs Project under the terms of the Medicine Springs Option Agreement and the subsequent Option/Joint Venture Agreement with Reyna Silver Corp. (see NLR announcement October 5, 2020).
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Wyoming State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ken Eslick Discusses the Art of Connecting Companies with Top Talent

Ken Eslick works with businesses large and small to help them find talent across the country. Throughout his career, he has trained hundreds of sales executives, sales leaders, and operational leaders from all over the US. A lifetime honoree in Who's Who in Business" and winner of multiple Outstanding Achievement and Presidents Club awards, Eslick is also part of a small group of trainers worldwide with The Anthony Robbins Companies, traveling the globe to help people maximize their potential both personally and professionally.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

EQUUS Automotive Inc. Announces Its New Ambitions for 2023.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / EQUUS Automotive is proud to introduce two new 4x4 SUV's, the EQUUS SCOUT and the EQUUS SCOUT e-concept, an advanced 4x4 electric version. The EQUUS SCOUT is a new manifestation of our constant tribute to American icons combined with innovation expertise...
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

Inside look at Central Ohio Amazon warehouse preparations for holiday rush

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For major online retailer like Amazon, the holiday alarms are sounding just one week before Christmas. “It’s a fun time. I mean ‘peak,’ peak is our Super Bowl, right?” asks Amazon’s Garrett Deore rhetorically, as associates scramble to load delivery vans behind him. Deore is the site leader at Amazon’s Columbus […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Ab Accesswire#Sky Jade Zone#Nr21 09#The Sky Jades#Sky Jades#Burmese
u.today

Jade Protocol Launches First-Ever Decentralized VC Fund

Olympus DAO, with its OHM token, created a prototype for a number of "forks", but without real utility, are all of them useful?. Jade Protocol leverages Olympus DAO principles for its decentralized VC fund. Inspired by the mainstream Olympus-style framework, Jade Protocol changes the narrative in decentralized fundraising. Its team...
MARKETS
buckrail.com

Omicron confirmed in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. — The most recent variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health announced today. Lab sequencing confirmed the omicron variant in an Albany County adult who recently traveled domestically. Confirmation is pending for a second Albany County adult also presumed to be infected with the omicron variant. Both cases were initially identified by a University of Wyoming laboratory.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
FXStreet.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Why is Rivian dumping today?

RIVN is down over 8% in Friday's premarket. Rivian is suffering as production levels are lower than forecast. Barclays also lowers its price target for RIVN to $115. Rivian shares are lower in Friday's premarket by a substantial margin. At the time of writing, the shares are over $9 lower at $99.52 for a loss of 8.6% and also breaking the psychological $100 barrier. It should be remembered though that Rivian IPO'd at $78 so this still represents decent gains for those that got in at the ground level. Retail investors were not so lucky though. IPOs are usually the preserve of institutions, a fact that has driven retail to the SPAC space so aggressively this year. The opening price after IPO was $106.75, meaning those retail investors who chased the name are now underwater.
ECONOMY
wrrnetwork.com

Elk Foundation Gift to UW Supports Mapping of Big-Game Migrations

A state and federal effort to map big-game migration corridors in the American West received a major grant from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), one of the country’s largest big-game conservation organizations. The gift will help map iconic elk migrations across the region, stimulating public and private conservation to benefit wildlife populations.
ANIMALS
Cheddar News

Bowling Giant Bowlero Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC, Plans Global Expansion

Tom Shannon, Bowlero CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the decision to bring the company to the New York Stock Exchange via a SPAC merger with Isos Acquisition Corporation. Shannon said one of the goals of the public offering is to expand operations internationally, noting that Bowlero has the potential to reach worldwide markets due to the sport's popularity. "Bowling is a global market, and I'll give you an example. In South Korea, there are three million league bowlers and 1,200 bowling centers in South Korea alone," he said.
ECONOMY
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy