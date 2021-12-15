ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Send the Rollie’: Kevin Durant after Stephen Curry gets Draymond, Iguodala each a Rolex

By Aaron Tolentino
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry broke the all-time NBA record Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, Curry gave Draymond Green and Andrew Iguodala each a Rolex watch after the game outside the team’s locker room, according to social media videos.

Warriors’ Steph Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

Green assisted on 479 of Curry’s 2,977 career 3-pointers while Iguodala assisted on 168 — the two most out of any Curry teammate, according to an NBA on TNT graphic.

Third on the list is former teammate and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant who seems like he wanted the same appreciation Green and Iguodala got from Curry.

“Send the Rollie,” Durant tweeted to his 19 million followers.

Durant retweeted with a comment on the TNT graphic that showed he ranks third (153 assists towards a Curry 3-pointer) behind the Rolex recipients — even ahead of Klay Thompson who Curry has shared a court with longer.

Thompson was not in New York, so it is unknown whether or not he received an expensive watch from the two-time MVP.

Durant was on the Warriors from 2016-19, winning back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 along the way.

Juan Toscano-Anderson keeps promise on Twitter to hook up Warriors fan with tickets

Durant, not Curry, was named Finals MVP for both those titles.

Draymond has been teammates with Curry since 2012; Iguodala played with Curry from 2013-19 and again in 2021 when Iguodala resigned with the Warriors this past offseason.

