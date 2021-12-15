ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF trades with modest gains, remains below mid-0.9200s ahead of FOMC

By Haresh Menghani
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF edged higher for the third successive day and inched back closer to the weekly high. A generally positive tone undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the move. A modest USD weakness kept a lid on any further gains ahead of the crucial FOMC policy decision. The...

Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
#Fomc#Us Dollar#Treasury Department#Usd#Chf#Usd Chf#European#Fed#Us Treasury#Retail Sales
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stocks struggle to maintain upward momentum

Equities are ending the week lower on the whole, although the FTSE 100 is winding up flat for the session. Pound gives back some of Thursday’s gains against the dollar. Markets: it has been a topsy-turvy week in stock markets, but as the last full trading week of 2021 draws to a close in London the sellers appear to have the upper hand. Macro concerns might be playing a part but a lot of investors have been edging towards the door for some days now, and the lack of any lasting bounce in stocks this week has meant that more are looking for ways to book gains ahead of the two volume-light weeks that will bring 2021 to an end. While the initial reaction to the Fed move was positive, almost exuberantly so, as Wednesday’s FOMC and Thursday’s BoE hike recede into the past investors appear to be much more cautious, contemplating a year ahead where the tide of central bank largesse definitely starts to go out.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD slides back under 0.6750 to pre-Fed levels amid risk-off end to week

NZD/USD fell sharply on Friday, falling back under 0.6750 amid kiwi underperformance. The pair’s mid-week post-Fed rally above 0.6800 appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. NZD/USD’s mid-week post-Fed rally appears looks to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce. After running...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/CHF

We may not have a busy data calendar as we’ve had in the past few days but that doesn’t mean that traders will take a chill pill. Check out what’s happening on USD/CHF’s 1-hour chart!. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out a key area...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses, below 0.7200 mark amid a softer risk tone

AUD/USD edged lower on Friday and moved further away from the monthly top set on Thursday. A generally softer risk tone turned out to be a key factor weighing on the perceived riskier aussie. The lack of any follow-through selling warrants caution before positioning for a further downfall. The AUD/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, XAU/USD, USD/CHF

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3333; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3275 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3495. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3180. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3095.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: DXY set to break 97.00 – MUFG

The message from the Federal Reserve was hawkish but failed to out-hawk market pricing, explained analysts at MUFG Bank. They still expect the dollar to advance although they warn that renewed gains may now materialise until the new year. Key Quotes:. “So the dollar has weakened by about 1.0% from...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY more sensitive to downbeat economic news – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank forecast the USD/JPY pair at 113 in one month, 112 in three months, 111 in six and 109 in 12 months. They warn that a significant change in risk sentiment could take USD/JPY quicker towards 100. Key Quotes:. “Upside risks to USD/JPY primarily comes from the...
CURRENCIES

