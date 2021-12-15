Snooki is happy just being a 'Real Housewives' fan

After seven whirlwind episodes — and a Watch What Happens Live installment shamelessly repurposed as an eighth, in lieu of a proper reunion — we have reached the end of our Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip journey, and nothing will ever be the same. Peacock’s all-star mashup of four different Housewives cities could never have happened if not for the pandemic, a brazen attempt at revitalizing the franchise at a time when it became clear that watching these women fight in face shields was not going to cut it. Against all odds, the gambit worked, and RHUGT ended up shedding new light on Housewives we’ve followed for years, completely changing our understanding of what really goes on behind the scenes in the process. (If we had just learned how much Luann makes on Cameo, dayenu.)

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO