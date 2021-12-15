ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snooki is happy just being a 'Real Housewives' fan

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a massive Real Housewives fan, don’t expect her to represent Jersey on a future installment. Snooki, who came to fame on MTV’s reality show Jersey Shore, is just happy watching the Bravo show with other...

