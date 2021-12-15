ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

After seeing no rain in November for 1st time in nearly 30 years, downtown L.A. gets more than 2 inches during storm

By Cindy Von Quednow, Kareen Wynter
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Downtown Los Angeles broke a rainfall record during Tuesday’s powerful storm just weeks after the area recorded no rain in the entire month of November for the first time in nearly 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047VIl_0dNp2e6j00
People huddle under their umbrellas at a bus stop downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2021. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

Downtown L.A. got 2.16 inches of rain, more than doubling the previous record of .96 inches set in 1888, according to the National Weather Service .

New records were also set at the Hollywood Burbank Airport Airport, with 1.81 inches, LAX, with 1.29 inches, Long Beach Airport, at .88 inches, Lancaster Fox Field, at .72 inches and Palmdale Airport at .68 inches.

The storm was the strongest of the season , drenching Southern California and the rest of the parched state.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc in some areas, including recent burn scars.

In Orange County, debris flows damaged homes in the Silverado Canyon area .

Another storm system is headed to the region late next week.

Last month, downtown L.A. saw no precipitation at all . And while November is typically not a wet one for the area, it is unusual for it not to get any rain. The last time that happened was in 1992, according to the weather service.

While the recent storm brought much needed rain, Southern California is expected to see a drier than normal winter as La Niña conditions continue into winter, a seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration showed.

This latest La Niña has been given about a 90% chance of lasting through winter, as well as a 50% chance of extending into spring, according to NOAA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

