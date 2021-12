In the immortal words of Queen: “Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle ... I want to ride my bicycle!”. Those were my thoughts as I biked out of Golden Gate Park on the last night of Outside Lands, past throngs of attendees hailing hundred dollar Ubers and the seductive smell of bacon-wrapped hot dogs sizzling on grills. No disrespect to Lizzo’s “Squid Game” costume, but the memory of swerving down slow streets on the 30-minute ride home to Lower Haight might’ve been the happiest I felt all weekend.

