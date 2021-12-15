ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

9 people, 2 dogs rescued from Santa Ana River amid heavy rainfall

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wl5O4_0dNp2NIU00

Heavy rainfall flooded a normally dry Santa Ana River Tuesday afternoon, leaving nine people and two dogs stranded in rushing water.

Just after 1:30 p.m., rescue crews responded to people stranded in the river near Riverside Avenue and Agua Mansa Road in the Rialto area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Tuesday’s rain flooded the normally dry river and trapped several people and pets on small pockets of land.

An air rescue crew responded from San Bernardino in adverse weather conditions, battling rain and wind during the flight, officials said.

Upon arrival, the crew spotted several stranded people waving for help.

The crew hoisted a Sheriff’s Department dive team member down to them and each victim was individually rescued and transported to awaiting medical personnel.

One victim was rescued from a tree house over water, while another victim was rescued from a vehicle caught in the flood.

The remaining victims and two dogs were rescued from land areas surrounded by rushing water.

In total, nine people and two dogs were rescued during the mission. They were all described as being transients living in the Santa Ana River Wash, and included eight men who ranged in age between 24 and 62 years old, as well as one 41-year-old woman.

The Santa Ana River is the largest river entirely within Southern California and rises in the San Bernardino Mountains and flows through San Bernardino and Riverside counties, before heading through the Santa Ana Mountains and flowing southwest through Orange County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Storm shuts down 5 Freeway in Northern California

A section of a major highway in Northern California reopened Thursday afternoon after a nearly 24-hour closure caused by blizzard conditions as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through, authorities said. Traffic resumed moving on a stretch of Interstate 5 north of the city of Redding around 1 p.m., said Haleigh Pike, a spokesperson for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Southern California Edison faces $550M in penalties for 5 wildfires

California regulators approved a settlement Thursday placing more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties on the utility Southern California Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The penalties relate to the Thomas, Woolsey, Rye, Meyers and Liberty fires. The Thomas fire, which burned in Ventura and Santa Barbara […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Bernardino County, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Ana, CA
Government
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Lifestyle
City
Rialto, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pets & Animals
San Bernardino County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
KTLA

Possible oil sheen spotted off Bolsa Chica State Beach

An unknown sheen was reported off the Orange County coast late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Response Center received a report around 4:30 p.m. describing “an unknown sheen from an unknown source” that “looks like tar,” according to an incident report from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Person injured by Metro train in downtown L.A.: LAFD

The Los Angeles Fire Department has extricated one person from underneath a Metro train and they are continuing to look for others on Thursday night. The LAFD issued an alert about the trapped person at 7:51 p.m., noting that firefighters had “extricated one patient and transported them in grave condition to an area hospital.” The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump dramatically across SoCal amid warnings of omicron variant

COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped across California as officials warn about the risks of a winter surge and the anticipated rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. California’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit their highest number in more than a month. Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have risen by 16%, from 3,109 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#San Bernardino Mountains#Santa Ana Mountains#Extreme Weather#Sheriff S Department#The Santa Ana River#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Boats litter Coronado Navy base after storm

Several more boats litter the shore at Naval Base Coronado after this week's powerful storm, making it more than a dozen wrecked vessels that are going unclaimed on the federal property. A military official shared how expensive they can be to remove.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Riverside County reports its 1st case of omicron variant

Riverside County has detected its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant, health officials announced Friday. The omicron case involves a 41-year-old fully vaccinated man from the western portion of Riverside County, authorities said in a news release. Riverside County health officials said they are looking into whether the man had traveled before being tested […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Vacant wedding, events boat sinks off Long Beach

A salvage company is expected to bring up a dinner boat, the Newport Princess, that started to sink Tuesday off Long Beach, officials said. No one was aboard the boat, which was used for weddings and dinner events, when it starting taking on water. Glen Walker reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KTLA

Delta, omicron could overwhelm hospitals within weeks

The rapid growth of Omicron is prompting officials to warn that hospitals could easily become overwhelmed, potentially within weeks, as they deal with a combination of the newest variant of the coronavirus along with patients hit by a holiday wave of the Delta strain. California and the rest of the nation now face a formidable […]
WEATHER
KTLA

Armed person barricaded in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has deployed the Special Enforcement Bureau after an armed person barricaded themselves in a residential area of Lancaster Friday. The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, barricaded themselves in the 44100 block of 31st Street West shortly after 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release. […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Glendale robbery might be another follow-home incident

A robbery in Glendale is potentially one of the latest incidents in a string of follow-home robberies in Southern California, according to the Glendale Police Department. A man, whose identity has not been released, was robbed at about 5:15 p.m. as he got out of a rideshare vehicle in front of his home in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

New rules: Unvaccinated Californians need to get tested closer to event time to enter concerts, games, other large venues

California state officials this week announced new rules requiring those who can’t show proof of fully COVID-19 vaccination to get tested closer to the event time if they want to enter a concert, a stadium or another large venue. The new rules, which went into effect Wednesday, require unvaccinated event attendees to get tested within […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of man at Debs Park

Authorities and family members are offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the killing of a man at Debs Park in September. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, when the victim, 29-year-old Jason Cortez, was walking on a hiking trail at the Montecito Heights park. Cortez was shot in the back with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Investigation underway after boy fatally shot in Lancaster

A boy was fatally shot in Lancaster Thursday night, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:35 p.m. along the 1300 block of West Avenue H, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later. He has not been identified. It […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy