ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (December)

By Erik Anderson
awardswatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the Suite Life of Kodi Smit-McPhee. With no less than six critics wins under his over-sized cowboy hat, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) has quickly emerged as the supporting actor frontrunner after months of the category looking like a nebulous cloud of open possibility. The 25-year old Australian...

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Willem Dafoe
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ben Affleck-Ana De Armas Movie ‘Deep Water’ Heading To Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Adrian Lyne-directed erotic thriller Deep Water is going to streaming after the 20th Century Studios/New Regency movie was pulled from the Disney theatrical release calendar last week. We understand that Hulu will get domestic play of the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas movie while Amazon will have streaming for the picture overseas. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022. We’ll update you with a streaming release date. Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, reps Lyne’s first directorial since 2002’s Unfaithful. He was Oscar nominated in 1988 for Best Director for Paramount’s Fatal Attraction starring Glenn...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supporting Actor#Oscar Predictions#Film Star#Australian#Nyfcc#Boston Online#Nbr#Licorice Pizza#Golden Globe#Critics Choice#Spirit Award#Children Of A Lesser
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

It’s Beyonce vs. Jay-Z for Best Original Song at 2022 Critics Choice Awards — Will It Be the Same With Oscars?

Beyoncé is competing against her husband, Jay-Z, for best original song at the Critics Choice Awards; the nominations were announced on Monday (Dec. 13). Beyoncé is nominated for co-writing “Be Alive” from King Richard; Jay-Z is nominated for co-writing “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall. If the Oscars follow suit and nominate both stars for best original song, it will mark the first time a married couple has competed against each other in any Oscar category.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Discuss Emotional Monsters and Jungian Dream Analysis

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Many Oscars Will Licorice Pizza Be Nominated For?

Paul Thomas Anderson is easily one of the most renowned and beloved filmmakers of the past few decades. His latest, Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age romantic comedy set in 70s L.A., is one of his most charming and sentimental efforts yet. Critics and film lovers have so far been devouring it, and with 8 Oscar nominations under PTA’s belt for Producing, Writing, and Directing, it’s easy to imagine the Academy adding 3 more to that tally.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Frontrunner Friday Oscar Predictions: ‘Power’ Shift

We’ve only just begun the deluge of critics’ awards and with early wins at NYFCC, Washington DC and Atlanta, Jane Campion has taken the baton and is ahead of the pack and this week rises to the top of Best Director. Same goes for Kodi Smith-McPhee in Supporting Actor, with wins from NYFCC and Washington DC, he also surges ahead and helps put The Power of the Dog ever so close to Best Picture frontrunner territory.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
BC Heights

Slow Burn Film ‘The Power of the Dog’ Arrives on Netflix

What’s most impressive about Academy Award–winning writer and director Jane Campion’s return to feature films is how she thoughtfully depicts complex introspection in each of her characters, a feat especially difficult to achieve when telling a story in a visual medium. Though she cannot rely on paragraphs of internal monologue to inform audiences of what her characters are thinking, Campion successfully utilizes the visual medium to do this intimate character analysis in her new film, The Power of the Dog.
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

2021 Chicago Film Critics nominations: ‘West Side Story’ leads with 11

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced their nominations for the best films and performances of 2021 this morning and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led the way with a record-setting 11 nominations. Right behind it was Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 8 nominations and David Lowery’s The Green Knight with 7 nominations. The full list is below. Winners will be announced on Wednesday night, December 15.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy