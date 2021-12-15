ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

FBI, Arkansas authorities seeking “holiday heister” for bank robbery

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago

MARKED TREE, Ark. — The FBI and Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who robbed the Armor Bank in Marked Tree on Monday.

He is believed to be from Memphis.

Authorities were called to the Armor Bank in the 200 block of Hester Park Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday for a robbery in Marked Tree, a release said.

According to a release, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a black semi-automatic pistol and ordered everyone in the bank to drop to the floor.

The suspect ordered a bank teller to give him cash, which he put into a black plastic bag and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a metallic-colored Dodge Durango with black chrome wheels and tinted windows, the release said.

He was last seen driving south on I-555 away from Marked Tree, AR.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket, a black ski mask, blue jean pants, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, please call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578- 5411.

This case is being investigated by the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, the Marked Tree Police Department, and the FBI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNP6i_0dNp1SQg00
Holiday Heister Holiday Heister (FBI)

