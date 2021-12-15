A Winter Dreamland comes to Fire Emblem Heroes with festive Three Houses and Sacred Stones characters

Disclaimer: Grid Studios provided this sample for review. All thoughts and opinions are my own. Back in 1999, I still remember walking into Toys”R”Us with my dad and picking out my very first Game Boy Color. I remember staring at the selection of colors for what seemed like an eternity before I finally decided on the the teal version with a shiny new copy of Pokémon Red to go with it. For me, this moment is played in my head like a home movie on a TV screen at least a few times every week. Not only did this purchase start my love affair with handheld gaming, but it fundamentally shifted my life to where it is today. That’s the magic of Nintendo, baby! The Game Boy Color was more than just handheld; it was personal, and even now, over 20 years later, I still get nostalgic just looking at one.

