Your Afternoon Animal Fix

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

50plusmarketplacenews.com

Denver Animal Shelter Needs Your Help!

It’s been a challenging 2020 for so many, including the vulnerable animals who find their way to the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) and Denver Animal Protection (DAP). That’s why this year’s GivingTuesday – the global day of giving on Tuesday, December 1 – is such a critical day for the programs that keep Denver’s forgotten souls safe, loved and cared for year-round. Or donate later too!
Sandusky Register

Animals available for adoption

BIANCA — Bianca is a pretty, reverse brindle lab/pit mix. Before she was even a year old, this sweetie had a litter of puppies. Now, at just 1 1/2, Bianca is longing for a home of her own. We would love to see her start 2022 with her forever family.
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
CNN

25 gifts for dog lovers, cat lovers and all pet parents

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Sure, you want to make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for a pet — or someone who really, really loves them. Because we know plenty of pets and people like that, we rounded up 25 ideas that’ll make them purr, bark and hey, maybe even cry.
Sedona Red Rock News

Shelter drops adoption fees

The Humane Society of Sedona is participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s seasonal Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event for the third year in a row. From Dec. 6 through 20, the Humane Society will be hosting reduced-fee adoptions and a toy drive for the shelter animals. Adoptions will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center,...
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
24/7 Wall St.

The State With The Most Cats As Pets

Cats are second only to dogs in terms of popular pets in the U.S. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, almost 32 million households have cats. Being a cat owner can be expensive. A pedigree kitten can cost between $200 and $2,000. The ASPCA reports that the cost to keep a cat per year […]
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
republictimes.net

Big Billy | Pet of the Week

Big Billy has lots of street smarts but is quickly adapting to the life of luxury as an indoor cat. He came to us as a stray and would love to live like a king with you!. Big Billy is about 8 years old. Adult cats (seven months and older)...
popville.com

What the Helen of Troy was this guy doing?

Thanks to Dan for sending on Saturday: “I was outside of my hotel earlier today and along comes this guy dressed like a chef, dragging a net full of baguettes down the street. Curious if anyone else saw this? Just when I think I’ve seen everything!”. NoMa (Near...
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
