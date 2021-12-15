ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DC

Georgetown University Mandates COVID Booster Shots

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXM0u_0dNoyxas00

Georgetown University says coronavirus booster shots now will be required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors as of Jan. 21.

The new policy will allow medical and religious exemptions and will accept vaccines other than the three approved in the U.S., WTOP reported .

University officials announced the decision Tuesday, one day after confirming one of the four recent cases of the omicron variant in D.C. was a member of the university community .

Anyone eligible for a booster must get one and submit documentation of it, WTOP reported. Vaccinated people who are not yet eligible for a booster will get their deadline extended.

Those granted extensions may participate in on-campus activities and classes but must wear a mask and must enter “enhanced testing protocols” until providing proof of full vaccination.

The post Georgetown University Mandates COVID Booster Shots appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown, DC
Education
City
Georgetown, DC
Georgetown, DC
Health
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Washington Informer

D.C. Attorney General Racine Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Capitol Riot Participants

On Tuesday, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a first-of-its-kind civil lawsuit against groups including The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and 31 other individuals for their role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection that took place earlier this year. The post D.C. Attorney General Racine Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Capitol Riot Participants appeared first on The Washington Informer.
LAW
The Washington Informer

Dereck Davis Sworn In as Maryland Treasurer

ANNAPOLIS — Dereck E. Davis, who spent nearly half his life representing Prince George’s County as a member of the House of Delegates, will now officially represent the state of Maryland as its new state treasurer. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson swore in Davis during a ceremony Friday inside the House […] The post Dereck Davis Sworn In as Maryland Treasurer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown University#Booster#Covid#Mandates#Wtop#Omicron#Covid Booster Shots
The Washington Informer

D.C. Activists Lend a Hand in Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign Rally

District residents joined hundreds of political and anti-poverty activists from around the country at Capitol Square on Dec. 13 to urge the U.S. Senate to move forward on the Build Back Better plan and voting rights legislation but voiced concerns that D.C. statehood legislation received no attention. The post D.C. Activists Lend a Hand in Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign Rally appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Washington Informer

Medical School Enrollment More Diverse in 2021: Report

U.S. medical schools attracted and enrolled a more diverse class in the 2021-22 academic year with Black, Hispanic and female applicants and enrollees all making gains, according to data released on Dec. 8 by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). The post Medical School Enrollment More Diverse in 2021: Report appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EDUCATION
The Washington Informer

If Passed, Federal Legislation Will Eliminate Crack-Cocaine Sentencing Disparities

As D.C. residents, government officials and others mull over the ideal means of quelling violence, community leader and reentry advocate Tony Lewis Jr. continues to highlight how, decades ago, the federal government’s war on drugs further inflicted damage on numerous Black communities, including those in the District.  The post If Passed, Federal Legislation Will Eliminate Crack-Cocaine Sentencing Disparities appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
143
Followers
235
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy