ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Spreading Faster Than Any Other Variant: WHO

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKBzr_0dNoyvpQ00

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread faster throughout the globe than any other strain of the virus, the head of the World Health Organization warned.

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday during a COVID-19 update in Geneva, CNBC reported . “The reality is that omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet.”

The omicron variant is thought to be more contagious than other strains such as the delta, but it has yet to be determined whether it is more virulent.

Tedros said his WHO colleagues are worried that many countries are dismissing the newest variant as mild and not something to be concerned about.

“We have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril,” Tedros said, CNBC reported. “Even if the omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.”

Tedros said vaccines alone will not protect people against omicron. He recommended countries institute policies encouraging or mandating masks, social distancing, proper ventilation in homes and businesses and hand hygiene to prevent it from spreading.

The post Omicron Spreading Faster Than Any Other Variant: WHO appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Geneva#Covid#Cnbc
The Independent

Omicron: How dangerous is the new Covid variant?

The omicron variant of coronavirus, which first emerged in southern Africa towards the end of November, has now spread to at least 55 countries around the world, including the UK.A further 249 infections from the latest strain of Covid-19 were detected in Britain on Thursday, taking the total to 819, according to the UK Health Security Agency, its arrival having already forced Boris Johnson’s government to reintroduce social restrictions for the first time since “Freedom Day” on 19 July.The UK’s already high but stable infection rate has meanwhile begun to climb in the run-up to Christmas and it is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Omicron Symptoms: How They Compare with Other Coronavirus Variants

Experts say the Omicron variant appears to have symptoms similar to other coronavirus variants. They say fever, cough, and shortness of breath are among the symptoms. So are muscle aches. However, some people who have been diagnosed with Omicron so far don’t report a significant loss of taste and smell.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron COVID-19 variant found in five U.S. states

Dec 2 (Reuters) - New York has confirmed five cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its governor said on Thursday, bringing to five the number of U.S. states having detected the variant, with 10 reported infections nationwide. California, Colorado and Minnesota have found cases of the coronavirus variant among patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

As COVID deaths top 800,000, Omicron and Delta variants threaten another U.S. surge

In a week in which the U.S. reached another grim COVID milestone—800,000 lives lost to the virus—public health officials are bracing themselves for the pandemic’s next phase. While new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise nationally, largely owing to the long dominant Delta strain, cases attributed to the even more transmissible Omicron virus have risen sharply in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and seem likely to complicate the overall picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder - study

(Reuters) - The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College London were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

WHO says Omicron in 89 countries and spreading rapidly

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear...
WORLD
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
137
Followers
234
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy