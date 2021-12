Drivers' wage increased from $17 to $21 per hour starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 following a unanimous school board vote to alter the contract with Mid Columbia Bus Company.Forest Grove school bus drivers received a raise this week as the district wrangles with maintaining skilled labor in a competitive job market. Drivers' wage increased from $17 to $21 per hour starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 following a unanimous school board vote to alter the contract with Mid-Columbia Bus Company. "The shortage has created delays in routes. We've had to combine routes, and we've even had to cancel some after-school events and activities."...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO