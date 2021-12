Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s three-point record yesterday at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, his performance wasn’t good enough to go over his scoring prop of 26.5. I’m glad the suspense is over, and now we can focus on other things in the Association. I, for one, will try to get back to business and pick out a winner on Wednesday’s NBA card. As a result, I’ve got my sights set on a game out West that features two teams heading in opposite directions.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO