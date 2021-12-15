ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Join a Van Ness/Forest Hills public safety meeting on Dec. 16th

foresthillsconnection.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m., Council member Mary Cheh is hosting a...

www.foresthillsconnection.com

knuj.net

Level 3 Offender Moving To Echo; Public Meeting Set For Dec. 8

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office has released information about Dillon Ray Desrosiers, a risk level 3 designated registrant subject to public notification. Desrosiers will be moving to the City of Echo on on Friday, Dec. 3. A Community Notification and Education Meeting has been scheduled for 7 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the City of Echo Community Center. Representatives from the Department of Corrections, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office and the Yellow Medicine County Attorney’s Office will be available to provide the public with useful information on public safety.
ECHO, MN
WJON

Cold Spring to Hold Public Meeting on Location of Public Safety Building

COLD SPRING -- The debate about the location of Cold Spring's new public safety building continues as the council voted to host a public meeting in January. Tuesday night's city council meeting included the presentation of a Geographic Information Systems Study with possible locations and corresponding response times for the fire department.
COLD SPRING, MN
Tennessee Tribune

WeGo Public Transit Van to be Parked On-site at The Mall at Green Hills

NASHVILLE (TN Tribune)– WeGo Public Transit will collect canned goods within an on-site van at The Mall at Green Hills on Dec.11, 18, and 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and share details of the opening of the Hillsboro Transit Center next spring. Guests are encouraged to climb aboard, get a photo behind the wheel and view renderings about the future site.
NASHVILLE, TN
State
Connecticut State
michigan.gov

Join Dec. 14 virtual public meeting on Port Austin State Harbor redevelopment

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will share preliminary redevelopment plans for Port Austin State Harbor at a virtual public information meeting 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting, held in conjunction with project consultants Edgewater Resources, will include an overview of the results of the harbor wave...
PORT AUSTIN, MI
seattlechannel.org

Public Safety & Human Services Committee Special Meeting 12/9/21

In-person attendance is currently prohibited per Washington State Governor's Proclamation 20-28.15, until the COVID-19 State of Emergency is terminated or Proclamation 20-28 is rescinded by the Governor or State legislature. Meeting participation is limited to access by telephone conference line and online by the Seattle Channel. Agenda: Call to Order,...
WASHINGTON STATE
max983.net

Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety, City Council to Meet Tonight

The Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members will meet tonight where they will receive requests for proposals for the Greenways Trail Project. The introduction of and Oath of Office will be administered to Devan Garcia with the Plymouth Fire Department, and the board members will review the 2022 Animal Control Services agreement.
PLYMOUTH, IN
phoenixville.org

Police, Personnel, and Public Safety Meeting - CANCELLED

This meeting will be hybrid - we strongly encourage the public to participate virtually, but it is not required. Anyone planning to attend the meeting in person MUST wear a mask at all times when inside Borough Hall, and follow any safety precautions set forth by Borough Staff. Topic: Police...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
#Forest Hills#Passcode#Connecticut Avenue#Council
reportertoday.com

East Providence News Briefs

Portions of this News Brief were compiled with contributions from Bob Rodericks. City seeks proposals for single-family homes at Platt-Watters site. The long vacant plan for the now-razed Platt-Watters school site in Riverside is moving ahead with public RFP’s (request for proposal). East Providence is seeking fee proposals from interested individuals or entities to purchase (8) 8,000-square-foot parcels that have been restricted to the development of single-family dwellings. Only one parcel per single individual or entity will be conveyed.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
TribTown.com

Brownstown Public Library board meeting Dec. 12

The Brownstown Public Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 in the conference room of the library, 120 E. Spring St., Brownstown. Agenda items include a review of cash flow and expenditure reports, consideration of approval of financial reports and consideration of a strategic plan for 2022-2024.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
foresthillsconnection.com

Resident unity and landlord accountability: How Brandywine Apartments changed things for the better

In 2017, the District increased the value of rental subsidies, which made apartment buildings on Connecticut Avenue and other relatively expensive parts of the District more affordable to voucher holders. The resulting increase in these tenants coincided with reports of thefts, vandalism and some violent incidents at buildings including Sedgwick Gardens (3726 Connecticut Avenue). [We recommend this 2019 DC Line article for its detailed reporting on Sedgwick Gardens and “cracks” in DC’s housing subsidies program.]
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

TxDOT HOSTING VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING ON CHAPPELL HILL INTERSECTION

Now through December 22nd, the public can offer input to TxDOT on proposed improvements to the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1155 in Chappell Hill. TxDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting and is seeking feedback from the public on three concepts designed to improve traffic operations and enhance safety of the intersection.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
CBS Denver

Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Portland Tribune

East County News - Join Gresham's Public Safety Forum

Blasting continues at Mitchell Point Tunnel; Gresham City Hall reopens with limited in-person services. Rock blasting and excavation to bring back the historic Mitchell Point Tunnel continues into December as the project in the Columbia River Gorge nears 25% completion. As of Thursday, Dec. 2, the 655-foot tunnel had been...
GRESHAM, OR
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Commissioners Authorize Purchase of Software Upgrade for Department of Emergency Services

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved a vendor contract request from the Department of Finance for Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) software to Tyler Technologies, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The Department of Emergency Services requested the software to update and upgrade the existing emergency response system. The CAD software program provides valuable assistance to […] The post St. Mary’s Commissioners Authorize Purchase of Software Upgrade for Department of Emergency Services appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WNYT

DOT seeks snowplow drivers

You may have seen the signs on your drive into work. The Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow operators this winter. NewsChannel 13 checked in with DOT in the region and they say they're in a good place, but could use a few more drivers. Applicants need to have...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
myklgr.com

Level 3 offender moving to Echo; public meeting set for Dec. 8

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office has released information about Dillon Ray Desrosiers, a risk level 3 designated registrant subject to public notification. Desrosiers will be moving to the City of Echo on on Friday, Dec. 3. at the City of Echo Community Center. Representatives from the Department of Corrections,...
ECHO, MN

