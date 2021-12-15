Join a Van Ness/Forest Hills public safety meeting on Dec. 16th

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office has released information about Dillon Ray Desrosiers, a risk level 3 designated registrant subject to public notification. Desrosiers will be moving to the City of Echo on on Friday, Dec. 3. A Community Notification and Education Meeting has been scheduled for 7 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the City of Echo Community Center. Representatives from the Department of Corrections, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office and the Yellow Medicine County Attorney’s Office will be available to provide the public with useful information on public safety.
