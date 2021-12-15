Matt Hardy Posts New Video, Will No Longer Interact With Trolls On Twitter

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Sonya Deville talked about her relationship with Vince McMahon and why she is vocal about including LGBTQ characters into storylines. “We’ve developed a really great relationship over the past few years. I’ve gone to him with things and ideas a lot and he’s always so supportive and receptive of what I want to do,” Deville said. “The thing with Vince is if you’re passionate about something and you go in there and you’re like ‘hey, I’m going to kill this, just give me the opportunity,’ he’ll give it to you. Just when you get it, don’t mess it up! That’s the type of boss he is. I went to him a few years ago and said ‘hey, let me show you I can talk on the mic the same way I can punch people in the face.’ He was like ‘OK’ and that’s when we got the Mandy promo in the Performance Center. It was like 7 minutes long, but prior to that, I’d never really had the mic.”

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO