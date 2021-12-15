ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Dubs Kelly Clarkson New Adam Levine

By Cindy Watts
CMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton hasn’t had time to miss Adam Levine on “The Voice” with Kelly Clarkson opposing him in the famous, spinning judge’s chair. “Kelly is my new Adam, for sure,” Shelton told People. Since Clarkson’s A Girl Named Tom was crowned winner on NBC’s...

