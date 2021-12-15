Blake Shelton Dubs Kelly Clarkson New Adam Levine

Team Blake: Wendy Moten, "Freeway of Love" by Aretha Franklin. It's Wendy's birthday, so she's kicking off the show with an Aretha party song, she's rocking a PERFECT glitter pantsuit complete with a cape, and she's fielding calls from her pal Vince Gill, perhaps you've heard of him. That's a pretty decent birthday right there. Wendy's going to need to hit people in the hearts to keep her march to the finale going but it is nice to get a lighter, fun look at a Wendy Moten performance. John Legend wants to make it clear that "what [Wendy's] doing, almost no one can do" but she makes it so effortless, sometimes people take it for granted. Blake echoes the sentiment and adds that Wendy is already "performing like a legend" up on stage.

