ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin, ether spikes despite Fed eyeing 3 rate hikes in 2022

By Frances Yue
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLCHv_0dNorBPt00
Getty Images

Major cryptocurrencies spiked on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would speed up tapering of its bond purchases so that the program would end in March, and penciled in three hikes of the benchmark interest rate next year.

Bitcoin jumped from around $47,800 to more than $49,000 after the Fed decision came out at 2 pm ET New York time. The cryptocurrency is recently trading at around $48,078, up 2.2% over the past 24 hours.

Ether rose to around $3,985 from $3,810 after the decision was published. It is recently trading Wednesday afternoon in New York at $3,922, up 3.6% from the past 24 hours.

The crypto market may have already priced in the Fed’s acceleration of tapering though. Bitcoin has fallen more than 25% from its all-time high of $68,991 in November. Ether is down more than 15% from its record high of $4,865.6.

Some traders earlier expected a rally in major cryptocurrencies if the Fed turned less hawkish than the market expected. “We’ve been in a risk-off environment in bitcoin and the crypto asset broadly over the last month, so if the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting doesn’t make blockbuster headlines that could be a buying opportunity for those on the sidelines,” Louis LaValle, managing director at crypto fund manager 3iQ Digital Assets told MarketWatch via email.

“As bitcoin and the crypto market continues to mature and institutionalize, Fed regimes and macro events can have a greater impact on near term price discovery,” LaValle said.

Subscribe to MarketWatch’s weekly crypto newsletter Distributed Ledger.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spikes#Price Discovery#The Federal Reserve#Digital Assets#Distributed Ledger
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy