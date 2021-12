Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Mayor Kevin Robinson says he and Mayor-Elect Steve Bomgaars visit nearly every day to provide a smooth transition after the first of the year. Robinson decided not to seek re-election after two terms, and Bomgaars had to resign from the city council in recent years after moving to a different ward. Robinson also announced at Monday night’s Council Meeting that Bomgaars has resigned his seat on the Spencer Library Board, and that he – Robinson – will appoint Bob Whittenberg to fill the remainder of that appointment.

SPENCER, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO