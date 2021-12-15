ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri revenue to hit record $11.4 billion in coming year, estimate shows

By Rudi Keller - Missouri Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri revenue collections will record another $1 billion surplus this year and a growing economy will produce record receipts in the coming year, data released Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson’s office shows. Parson and legislative budget leaders released estimates for revenue in the year that begins July 1,...

