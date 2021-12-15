Missouri revenue to hit record $11.4 billion in coming year, estimate shows

Rescue and relief efforts zeroed in on communities across Missouri and neighboring states over the weekend after tornadoes swept across the Midwest late Friday. The storms left six people dead when they damaged an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Illinois, and killed at least two people in Missouri. First responders in Edwardsville sifted through rubble searching for workers Saturday and said they would continue the search for three days, though the company did not know how many workers were on the floor at the time of the storm. In agriculture news, a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that small and family-owned farms are producing less and carrying more financial risk despite steady ownership. This creates concern for environmentalists, since small farms tend to be more sustainable. Plus, families that have benefitted from expanded federal child tax credits created by the American Rescue Plan Act are bracing for an end to the payments. Missouri families have received more than $1.1 billion through the program, but it will expire at year’s end if Congress doesn’t move to extend it.

