Giants Taking Precautions as More Players Test Positive for COVID-19

As the NFL is facing a surging number of COVID-19 cases this week--over 40 players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list--the Giants have several players who have unwillingly joined that growing league list.

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines and receiver John Ross have both tested positive for the virus, according to head coach Joe Judge, who added that there are a few others who will probably be out of the building the next few days since they were identified as close contacts of those who tested positives.

In addition, linebacker/special teamer Cam Brown and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson have tested positive for the virus with safety Xavier McKinney being flagged as a high-risk close contact.

McKinney could still play Sunday against the Cowboys if he remains asymptomatic and produces two negative tests before Sunday's game.

The Giants, who haven't been put into advanced protocols by the league (yet), are taking precautions to ensure they don't have a widescale spread among the players.

The Giants defensive secondary is significantly short staffed thanks to injuries and COVID-19, but defensive coordinator Patrick Graham does have a few options.

"All the players are in masks, and they’re all spaced out. We’re making sure that everybody is completely aired out," said Judge.

"We’re in the (field house) where there’s more air. We’ll make sure that we’re safe throughout the remainder of the day. Anyone who’s been involved in any kind of a close contact or test at this point has either been removed or separated from the team and they’re in virtual meetings."

Judge did not rule out conducting the rest of the week's meetings virtually.

"We’ll talk as a staff and I’ll talk with the captains today about the remainder of the week of handling meetings partially virtual and then getting the guys over here to practice. We’ve done that in the past and it has worked smoothly," he said.

Judge also said that quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and guard Wes Martin, who tested positive last week for the virus, have recovered and are on their way back to New Jersey.